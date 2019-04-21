See Will Smith Join Jaden Smith During Coachella Performance

Will Smith joined Jaden Smith onstage at week two of Coachella. The elder Smith made an appearance during “Icon,” firing off a verse himself. While the audience applauded, Will hugged his son saying, “I love this man right here.”

But Will wasn’t the only family member to show up: Willow Smith also made a guest appearance for the second week in a row and Jada Pinkett Smith was reportedly watching the show. Later on, Will shared a clip of the performance on Instagram with the caption “Done Did ‘dat! #coachella.”

Will’s performance at Coachella wasn’t the first time he’s put his own spin on “Icon.” To celebrate Jaden surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify for “Icon” last year, Will parodied the music video for the track, sporting a jean jacket, gold chains, grills and even the same hairstyle.