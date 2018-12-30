Will Radiohead Show Up? And Other Burning Rock Hall Questions

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2019 is one of the more intriguing line-ups in recent years, with American stalwarts Janet Jackson and Stevie Nicks joined by a wide range of British bands: Radiohead, the Cure, the Zombies, Roxy Music and Def Leppard. But will Radiohead — who have, in the past, expressed minimal excitement about the institution — show up and perform? And will all these disparate acts somehow join forces for an all-star jam? On the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Andy Greene joins host Brian Hiatt to break down the class and predict highlights of the ceremony, to be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on March 29th. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame CEO Joel Peresman also joins the episode to talk about efforts to diversify the institution’s voter base, the logistical difficulties of mounting the show each year and much more.

To hear the whole discussion, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Also on this week’s episode, Greene plays audio from his interviews with the Zombies’ Colin Blunstone and former Cure drummer/keyboardist Lol Tolhurst.

