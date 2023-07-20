Will.i.am Reveals the Inspiration Behind His New Single With Britney Spears

Will.i.am dropped by CBS Mornings to tease his forthcoming collaboration with Britney Spears. During his appearance on the show, the producer described the meaning behind the single titled “Mind Your Business.”

“When you’re in the spotlight, a lot of times you just want to live your life,” Will.i.am explained. “And there’s lyrics in the song that point to that. Not just for people that are in the spotlight. Even on my verse I say, ‘Hands up in the cookie jar/ they watchin’ me/ they watchin’ y’all.’ That has to do with privacy and everyone else, every individual out there who feels they’re not living a private life in social media. There’s a thin line and everyone deserves their version of privacy.”

Will.i.am previously collaborated with Spears in 2013 on the pop single “Scream & Shout.” CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson asked the producer if he could sense a difference between working with Spears back then and working with her now.

“Music is therapy for lots of people,” Will.i.am replied. “People that make music, people that listen to music. Dancing is therapy for lots of people… When you have that connection with music and rhythm and song and melody and harmony and when you express yourself through that it helps you with anything that you’re going through. I see that every time I see her dance on her Instagram. I light up every time I see that because I see how much she loves music.”

He added, “To collaborate with her now and then—when you’re in the studio, and you’re making music, that’s the only thing that matters. So I see the same light, the same joy, the same love, and passion.”

While the pair haven’t regularly worked together over the past decade, Will.i.am confirmed that he’s been there for Spears throughout it all, including her court battle to end the conservatorship held by her father.

"I've been a fan, a friend, and a supporter of Britney throughout the years," Will.i.am said. "A supporter as far as a person that goes out and listens to her music and supports it, and as far as somebody that's there to help champion her through her times when she was fighting for her liberation. She is an amazing person."

Rumors had been swirling about a possible collaboration between the pop star and the Black Eyed Peas member for several weeks. The track marks Spears’ first musical release since “Hold Me Closer,” her song with Elton John that reimagined several of his hits in August 2022. That single marked her comeback following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, told People. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

Earlier this year, Will.i.am collaborated with Lil Wayne on “The Formula” and joined Yandel, El Alfa, and One Six on “Rómpela” in 2022. He hasn’t dropped a full solo project since 2013.