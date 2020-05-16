See Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams’ Hilarious ‘Eurovision’ Video ‘Volcano Man’

Netflix will be releasing an original comedy film, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, this June, and as a teaser for the movie and its soundtrack, Arista Records has put out a hilarious music video starring two of its leads, Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, in full Eurovision getup.

The song is called “Volcano Man” and it is, well, about a man who lives on a volcano. It’s exactly the sort of over-the-top vapidness that Eurovision songs have been stereotyped as, and both Ferrell and McAdams pull off the necessary hamminess to make it work. The silver costuming and makeup, along with the video’s dramatic location by a cliffside, only add to the ridiculous spectacle. And given that the actual Eurovision this year is canceled due to the coronavirus, this is a more-than-fitting substitute for the immensely popular song competition.

Directed by Wedding Crashers filmmaker David Dobkin, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga also stars Pierce Brosnan, Demi Lovato and Dan Stevens. Ferrell and McAdams portray aspiring musicians who are given the chance to compete at Eurovision for the opportunity of a lifetime. The soundtrack, out Friday, June 26th, will feature original songs from the film, including one performed by Lovato.