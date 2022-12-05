fbpixel
Still More Cowbell

Will Ferrell Brought His Signature Cowbell to His Son’s First Live Show

Magnus Ferrell covered Radiohead's "Creep" and played three originals at a special benefit concert
Magnus Ferrell performing with dad, Will Ferrell. Aaron Feldman/Video by Jacob Hare

Will Ferrell put his world-renowned, incredibly specialized musical talent to good use over the weekend, popping up for a cowbell cameo during his son Magnus Ferrell’s set at a special charity event.

The show marked Magnus’ first public performance with his band, who opened for the Psychedelic Furs at an event benefitting Cancer for College. The charity, founded by Will’s former roommate, Craig Pollard, provides scholarships and educational aid to cancer survivors.

Magnus Ferrell’s set featured a cover of Radiohead’s classic “Creep,” along with three originals. That included “Back in Place,” a thumping piece of dance-pop driven by an irrepressible bass line and slinky guitar lines, with Magnus singing the chorus: “Now I’m trying to find a way back home/Cause I can’t take another day on my own/No I didn’t hesitate, now I’m lost, wishing I would’ve stayed/But now it’s too late to put everything back in place.”

Magnus’ performance of “Back in Place” ended with an extremely funked-out vamp — and that’s when dad took the chance to sneak on stage and accentuate the groove with his signature cowbell.

“Back in Place,” which arrived just last week, is one of a few songs Magnus has released over the past couple of years. Other one-off singles include “Love Drunk,” “Held You So,” and “Hold My Hand.”

