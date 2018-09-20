Will Ferrell Enlists Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Martin, Jimmy Kimmel for All-Star Charity Show

Will Ferrell has enlisted Jerry Seinfeld, a multitude of late-night hosts – Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, Samantha Bee and Conan O’Brien – and an all-star band led by Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith to take part in “Will Ferrell’s Best Night of Your Life,” an October 6th charity supershow at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre.

Michelle Wolf, Kumail Nanjiani, Jim Jeffries, Jerrod Carmichael and Zooey Deschanel will also perform at the event, which raises money for Cancer for College. Chad Smith, Ferrell’s doppelganger, has recruited Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and Brad Paisley for his “Chad Smith’s Super Mega Funktastic Jam Rock All Stars.”

Tickets for “Will Ferrell’s Best Night of Your Life” will be available Friday at 10 a.m. PST through the Greek Theatre website.

“I’ve had the opportunity to do a lot of amazing things in my life. For instance, there was that time I scaled Mount Everest with Barack Obama and members of the band Whitesnake. I once rode motorcycles through Ecuador with Mick Jagger and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. I haven’t even mentioned the time I spent an entire weekend in an Irish pub drinking beers with Bill Gates and the Weeknd,” Ferrell said in a statement.

“So when I tell you that our big comedy and music extravaganza on October 6th at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles is going to be the best night of your life, I’m speaking from experience. Listen to me when I say you need to go right now to your local Ticketron, Tower Records, Licorice Pizza or whereever they sell concert tickets and get in line now because this show is going to be huge and it’s going to sell out. I think that’s all I need to say.”

Ferrell, clad in a wig, fake moustache and banana-phone, released a teaser video to announce the all-star event.

Smith and Ferrell have had a long history together. After numerous fans noticed the eerie similarities between the two men, the duo squared off in a drum contest on the Tonight Show to raise money for Cancer for College and Little Kids Rock. The pair have performed numerous times since, with many of the “Best Night of Your Life” musicians uniting this past February to cover Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus.”