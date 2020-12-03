Will Butler, Titus Andronicus, Torres Contribute to Merge’s ‘Going to Georgia’ Benefit Comp

Merge Records has released a new covers compilation, Going to Georgia, to benefit various organizations fighting for voting rights and encouraging turnout ahead of the two crucial Georgia Senate runoff elections.

The compilation will cost $10 and will be available from midnight, December 4th, through January 5th, exclusively via Bandcamp. All proceeds will go to Mijente and Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight.

The compilation features various Merge artists covering songs by famous Georgia acts. The label previewed the compilation with Titus Andronicus’ charmingly ramshackle indie rock rendition of the Indigo Girls’ 1989 hit, “Closer to Fine.”

The compilation also features Arcade Fire’s Will Butler covering R.E.M.’s “Electrolite,” Superchunk and William Tyler covering the Glands’ “When I Laugh,” Wye Oak covering Pylon’s “Crazy,” Hiss Golden Messenger covering Cat Power’s “The Greatest,” Torres covering the B-52’s “Topaz,” and Gauche covering another B-52’s song, the very apt, “Song for a Future Generation.”

In a statement, Merge and Superchunk co-founder Mac McCaughan said of the compilation: “We live in North Carolina, where a racist Republican legislature has worked for a generation to undermine democracy through unprecedented voter suppression. Our neighbors in Georgia have successfully fought back, through the efforts of Fair Fight and other organizations. The voters who turned Georgia blue in November can now elect Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, take back power in the Senate, and make true progress possible in this country.”

McCaughan also added a reminder of some crucial dates for Georgia residents: Voter registration ends December 7th, early voting starts December 14th, and the election will take place January 5th.