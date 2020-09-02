Wilco’s ‘Summerteeth’ to Receive Extensive Deluxe Edition

Wilco’s Summerteeth, released in March 1999, will be receiving a deluxe edition more than 20 years later.

Summerteeth: Deluxe Edition will be released as a four-CD set on November 6th via Rhino, featuring a 2020 remastered version of the band’s third album by Bob Ludwig, along with an entire disc of unreleased studio outtakes, alternate versions and songwriting demos.

Along with classic Wilco tracks such as “I’m Always in Love,” “A Shot in the Arm” and “Via Chicago,” the deluxe edition of Summerteeth includes 24 previously unreleased recordings with the demos “No Hurry” and “I’ll Sing It,” outtakes for “I’m Always In Love” and “Viking Dan,” and alternate versions of “Summer Teeth” and “Pieholden Suite.”

The two remaining discs on the CD version of the album feature a previously unissued live show, recorded on November 1, 1999 in Colorado at the Boulder Theatre. The concert includes most of the songs from Summerteeth as well as songs from Wilco’s previous two albums, 1995’s AM and 1996’s Being There, and tracks from 1995’s Mermaid Avenue, the first volume of the band’s Woody Guthrie side project with Billy Bragg.

The full CD set will be released on November 6th and will also be available from digital and streaming services. A limited-edition, five-LP vinyl version of Summerteeth: Deluxe Edition will also be released on November 6th. Instead of the Colorado concert included in the CD package, the LP version contains a previously unreleased in-store performance at Tower Records on March 11th, 1999, just two days after the album was released. The 10-song set was broadcast live on Chicago radio station WXRT-FM and highlights several tracks from Summerteeth.