Wilco Announce ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ 20th-Anniversary Shows

Chicago-based band will also unveil a series of archival Yankee Hotel Foxtrot re-releases

Charles L Harris

Wilco will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their critically acclaimed record, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, performing the album in full at a run of shows in New York City and Chicago in April.

The Chicago-based band will also unveil a series of archival Yankee Hotel Foxtrot re-releases later this year, with details forthcoming.

Wilco released Yankee Hotel Foxtrot in April 2002. Rolling Stone‘s David Fricke called the album “an earthy, moving psychedelia, eleven iridescent-country songs about surviving a blown mind and a broken heart,” adding: “This is an honest, vivid chaos, and it tells a good story.”

Last fall, Wilco was inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame. To celebrate, the group invited a star-studded group of guest performers —including Margo Price, Rosanne Cash and Sheila E. — onstage for a rendition of “California Stars.”

Tickets for the Yankee Hotel Foxtrot anniversary shows go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. EST via Wilco’s website.

Wilco Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Anniversary Shows:

Fri. Apr. 15 – New York NY @ United Palace
Sat. Apr. 16 – New York, NY @ United Palace
Sun. Apr. 17 – New York, NY @ United Palace
Tue. Apr. 19 – New York, NY @ United Palace
Fri. Apr. 22 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
Sat. Apr. 23 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

