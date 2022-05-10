Wilco Strive for Understanding and Empathy on New Song ‘Tired of Taking It Out on You’

Wilco have released new song “Tired of Taking It Out on You” and announced a North American tour in support of their next album, Cruel Country.

“Tired of Taking It Out on You” is a breezy bit of introspective country-folk with Jeff Tweedy crooning over a steady guitar strum and lonesome lap steel lines, “I can’t take/The way I am with you/Or recreate/Things we used to do/I’m tired/Of taking it out on you.” The track arrives with a music video featuring footage of Wilco at the Loft, where they made Cruel Country.

“I’ve realized over the years that a lot of the songs I’ve written have worked as reminders to myself to pay attention to various things. Sometimes I think I’ve figured out how the world works in some small way, and I worry I’ll forget it if I don’t sing it back to myself occasionally. This song, I believe, is going to come in handy for just that purpose,” Tweedy said of the song in a statement. “I’m a person who needs to stay alert to how I’m treating others when I’m not feeling my best. And now that I mention it, when I look around, it seems like a lot of us have been taking things out on each other when we would be better served striving for understanding and empathy. I’m just trying to be honest with myself, and I guess I’m hoping if this song can help me focus on that, maybe someone else could find it useful in the same way.”

Along with releasing the song, Wilco announced that they’ll kick off a North American tour in support of Cruel Country Aug. 12 at the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The run will continue all the way through the fall, wrapping with a previously-announced set at the Roots N Blues Festival in Columbia, Missouri, Oct. 7. Tickets will go on sale May 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

Prior to their North American run, Wilco host their biannual Solid Sound Festival, May 27 through 29, at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts. For the first time, Wilco’s two headlining sets, as well as Jeff Tweedy’s solo set, will be livestreamed via Flymachine. Wilco will perform Cruel Country in its entirety on the fest’s first day, May 27, which is also the release day for the double album.

Wilco 2022 Tour Dates

August 12 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre

August 13 – Bellevue, NE @ Outlandia Festival

August 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 16 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion Outdoor at OVATION

August 17 – Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts/Kresge Auditorium

August 18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 20 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

August 21 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

August 23 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards

August 24 – Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum

August 25 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 27 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

August 28 – Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

September 9 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

September 11 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors

September 12 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science

September 14 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 15 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera

September 17 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 20 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 21 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

September 23 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

September 24 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

October 2 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho Fest

October 4 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

October 5 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

October 7 – Columbia, MO @ Roots N Blues Festival