Wilco, Sleater-Kinney Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney will be co-headlining a tour this summer.

Following Wilco’s North American and European spring tour dates in support of Ode to Joy, the two bands will link up for a tour of outdoor amphitheaters and venues across the U.S.

The It’s Time Summer 2020 co-headlining tour will kick off Thursday, August 6th at the First Interstate Center for the Arts in Spokane, Washington. The run includes a show at Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre, as well as a final show in Wilco’s hometown of Chicago.

Additionally, Jeff Tweedy has announced two solo shows at Chicago’s Vic Theatre on Friday, May 15th and Saturday, May 16th. Tickets for all newly announced shows will be on sale this Friday, March 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Wilco released their latest album Ode to Joy in October, marking their first full-length album since 2016’s Schmilco. The band’s label, dBpm Records, recently unveiled a Daniel Johnston vinyl-only live album titled Chicago 2017, featuring recordings from the cult artist’s final tour.

Sleater-Kinney released The Center Won’t Hold last August. Shortly before the album’s release, long-time drummer Janet Weiss announced her departure from the band.

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney It’s Time Summer 2020 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

August 6 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

August 8 – Big Sky, MT @ Peak to Sky

August 11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ NNAMDÏ

August 13 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland w/ NNAMDÏ

August 14 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park w/ NNAMDÏ

August 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre w/ NNAMDÏ

August 16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater w/ NNAMDÏ

August 18 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station w/ NNAMDÏ

August 19 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theatre w/ NNAMDÏ

August 21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion w/ NNAMDÏ

August 22 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium w/ NNAMDÏ

August 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for Performing Arts w/ NNAMDÏ

August 25 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion w/ NNAMDÏ

August 26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point w/ NNAMDÏ

August 27 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater w/ NNAMDÏ

August 29 – Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion w/ NNAMDÏ