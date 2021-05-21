Wilco Plot Sky Blue Sky Destination Festival Return for 2022

Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky destination festival will return to the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico, January 17th through 21st, 2022.

Wilco will play three shows during the festival, while frontman Jeff Tweedy also has a solo set on the books, and the band’s guitarist Nels Cline will perform with his frequent collaborator Julian Lage. The Sky Blue Sky lineup also boasts Spoon, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Thundercat, Waxahatchee, Stephen Malkmus, Tank and the Bangas, Mountain Man, Nubya Garcia, the Autumn Defense, Neal Francis, and a DJ set by Spoon’s Britt Daniel.

Wilco launched Sky Blue Sky in January 2020 and returning guests will be able to reserve all-inclusive packages during a presale starting May 26th. If rooms remain, they will go on sale on May 27th at 1 p.m. ET via the festival’s website. Package prices start at $1,699 and Sky Blue Sky is limited to just 2,500 guests.

Wilco and Sky Blue Sky will also be partnering with the charitable organization Positive Legacy to aid its work in the Riviera Maya region. Positive Legacy has helped with providing emergency hunger relief, medical and school supplies, building playgrounds and community gardens, cleaning up local beaches, and improving the infrastructure of a turtle sanctuary in the Yucatan. Sky Blue Sky will share further details about how attendees can get involved with service projects closer to the event.