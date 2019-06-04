Wilco Announce Fall North American Tour

Wilco have announced a fall North American tour, their first since 2017. The band will hit North America following a stint in Europe. They’ll kick off in Toronto on October 8th, making stops at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on October 12th and wrapping up with back-to-back nights at ACL’s Moody Theater in Austin.

Wilco’s last album was 2016’s Schmilco. The band announced an extended break—their first ever— following drummer Glenn Kotche’s wife Miiri getting awarded a Fulbright scholarship. Tweedy has kept himself busy: he released his first memoir Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back) in November 2018, releasing his solo album Warm that same month. He subsequently released another solo album, Warmer, earlier this year.

However, Tweedy always planned on bringing Wilco back from hiatus. “I think the overall feeling I’m getting from everyone, myself included, is how much energy there’s going to be when we get back together,” Tweedy told https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/wilcos-jeff-tweedy-talks-memoir-addiction-uncle-tupelo-trump-761726/”>Rolling Stone last year. “Hopefully the people that’ve come to see us over the years will feel that too.”

Wilco Tour Dates

Tue. Oct. 8 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Thu. Oct. 10 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

Fri. Oct. 11 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sat. Oct. 12 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Tue. Oct. 15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Wed. Oct. 16 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Fri. Oct. 18 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sat. Oct. 19 — Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

Sun. Oct. 20 — Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

Tue. Oct. 22 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

Wed. Oct. 23 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory

Fri. Oct. 25 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

Sat. Oct. 26 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Sun. Oct. 27 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Sat. Jan. 18 — Tue. Jan. 21 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Hard Rock Hotel