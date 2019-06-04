×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1328: Howard Stern
Read Next Watch Ty Segall Preview New Album With Slasher Flick-Inspired 'Taste' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Wilco Announce Fall North American Tour

Chicago band returns with first U.S. dates since 2017

By

Reporter

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Shervin Lainez

Wilco have announced a fall North American tour, their first since 2017. The band will hit North America following a stint in Europe. They’ll kick off in Toronto on October 8th, making stops at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on October 12th and wrapping up with back-to-back nights at ACL’s Moody Theater in Austin.

Wilco’s last album was 2016’s Schmilco. The band announced an extended break—their first ever— following drummer Glenn Kotche’s wife Miiri getting awarded a Fulbright scholarship. Tweedy has kept himself busy: he released his first memoir Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back) in November 2018, releasing his solo album Warm that same month. He subsequently released another solo album, Warmer, earlier this year.

Related

Jeff Tweedy of Wilco seen at the 2015 Pitchfork Music Festival, on in Chicago2015 Pitchfork Music Festival - Day 1, Chicago, USA
Wilco Announces Sky Blue Sky Music Festival in Mexico
Jack Johnson, Wilco, Maroon 5 Join Environmental Campaign BYOBottle

However, Tweedy always planned on bringing Wilco back from hiatus. “I think the overall feeling I’m getting from everyone, myself included, is how much energy there’s going to be when we get back together,” Tweedy told https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/wilcos-jeff-tweedy-talks-memoir-addiction-uncle-tupelo-trump-761726/”>Rolling Stone last year. “Hopefully the people that’ve come to see us over the years will feel that too.”

Wilco Tour Dates

Tue. Oct. 8 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Thu. Oct. 10 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
Fri. Oct. 11 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
Sat. Oct. 12 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Tue. Oct. 15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Wed. Oct. 16 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
Fri. Oct. 18 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sat. Oct. 19 — Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
Sun. Oct. 20 — Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House
Tue. Oct. 22 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
Wed. Oct. 23 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
Fri. Oct. 25 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
Sat. Oct. 26 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Sun. Oct. 27 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Sat. Jan. 18 — Tue. Jan. 21 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Hard Rock Hotel

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1328: Howard Stern
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad