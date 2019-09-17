Watch Wilco Play Hide-and-Seek Around Chicago in ‘Everyone Hides’ Video

Wilco play hide-and-seek around their hometown of Chicago in the charming new video for “Everyone Hides.” The track is the second single off their eleventh LP Ode to Joy, out October 4th via dBpm Records.

The clip features frontman Jeff Tweedy singing the opening lines to the autumnal track — “If you’re telling yourself a story/Where the secrets twist like vines — before the band suddenly comes to a halt, Tweedy covers his hands with his eyes and counts down from a thousand. The song picks up again as each member disperses and hides in a notable Chicago locale (for instance, drummer Glenn Kotche finds himself in Marina City, the iconic building featured on the cover of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot), while Tweedy hilariously stays behind, laying on the couch, yawning and eating noodles.

“‘Everyone Hides’ is the first promotional video to feature Wilco as a living breathing band of humans in close to 20 years,” Tweedy said in a statement. “Maybe for obvious reasons we’ve avoided putting ourselves forward in this way and have tried to play to our strengths musically or, I don’t know, maybe we’ve just been lazy… Or suspicious of expenditures outside of our focus on album making. For whatever reason this time around we just said fuck it and had a blast.”

Wilco also added dates to their upcoming fall tour, which includes three nights at the Palace Theater in St. Paul, Minnesota, November 22nd through the 24th, as well as the return of Winterlude, their hometown holiday residency at Chicago’s Palace Theater, which kicks off December 15th.

Ode to Joy is available for pre-order here.

Wilco Tour Dates (New dates in bold)

October 8 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

October 10 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

October 11 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

October 12 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

October 13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

October 15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

October 16 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

October 18 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

October 19 — Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

October 20 — Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

October 22 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

October 23 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory

October 25 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

October 26 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

October 27 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

November 4 — Grand Rapids @ 20 Monroe Live

November 5 —Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium

November 6 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall

November 8 — Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

November 9 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

November 10 — Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

November 12 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre

November 13 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

November 14 — St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre

November 15 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre

November 17 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

November 19 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

November 20 — Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre

November 22 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

November 23 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

November 24 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

December 15 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

December 16 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

December 18 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

December 19 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

January 18 — January 21 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Hard Rock Hotel

January 25 — Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropólitan