 Wilco Perform ‘Love Is Everywhere (Beware)’ on ‘Late Night’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next The Haden Triplets Preview New Album With Traditional 'Wayfaring Stranger' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Wilco Raise Romantic Alarms With ‘Love Is Everywhere (Beware)’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Track appears on band’s latest LP, Ode to Joy

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Wilco delivered a tender rendition of their cautionary love song “Love Is Everywhere (Beware)” on Late Night With Seth Meyers Monday.

The performance found the band in fine form as guitarist Nels Cline laced bright finger-tapped licks over the song’s soothing country rock sway. “Right now, right now/Love is everywhere,” frontman Jeff Tweedy sang, “Right now, I’m frightened how/Love is here, beware.”

“Love Is Everywhere (Beware)” appears on Wilco’s most recent album, Ode to Joy, which was released in October and marked the band’s first LP since 2016’s Schmilco.

In a recent interview on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Tweedy spoke about the unexpected conceptual thread that helped tie the album’s sound together: “The unifying kind of overall blanket concept was: What if we didn’t have record collections? What if we were relying upon an oral history of music and had to kind of recreate rock music from some distant memory or some handed down lore?”

Wilco’s performance on Late Night was likely pre-taped as the band launched the latest leg of their North American tour in support of Ode to Joy Monday in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The run continues Tuesday, November 5th, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and wraps November 20th in Omaha, Nebraska.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.