Watch Wilco Raise Romantic Alarms With ‘Love Is Everywhere (Beware)’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Wilco delivered a tender rendition of their cautionary love song “Love Is Everywhere (Beware)” on Late Night With Seth Meyers Monday.

The performance found the band in fine form as guitarist Nels Cline laced bright finger-tapped licks over the song’s soothing country rock sway. “Right now, right now/Love is everywhere,” frontman Jeff Tweedy sang, “Right now, I’m frightened how/Love is here, beware.”

“Love Is Everywhere (Beware)” appears on Wilco’s most recent album, Ode to Joy, which was released in October and marked the band’s first LP since 2016’s Schmilco.

In a recent interview on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Tweedy spoke about the unexpected conceptual thread that helped tie the album’s sound together: “The unifying kind of overall blanket concept was: What if we didn’t have record collections? What if we were relying upon an oral history of music and had to kind of recreate rock music from some distant memory or some handed down lore?”

Wilco’s performance on Late Night was likely pre-taped as the band launched the latest leg of their North American tour in support of Ode to Joy Monday in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The run continues Tuesday, November 5th, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and wraps November 20th in Omaha, Nebraska.