Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy Previews New Solo LP ‘Warm’ With First Single ‘Some Birds’

Jeff Tweedy has added to his already-busy autumn with a new solo album titled Warm, the Wilco frontman’s second solo LP following the retrospective Together at Last in 2017.

Warm arrives November 30th via Tweedy’s dBpm Records. The album was recorded at Chicago studio The Loft alongside collaborators like Glenn Kotche, Tom Schick and his son Spencer Tweedy.

Tweedy also shared the video for Warm‘s first single “Some Birds,” with the singer adding of the track in a statement, “like a lot of songs on Warm, being a confrontation between self and shadow self simultaneously feeling I’m to blame and not to blame, present and gone, and utterly confused, but determined to hold someone accountable.”

“Some Birds” director Seth Henrikson added, “The concept for the video naturally highlights Jeff’s amazing song writing and lyrical genius. However, it also exploits another of Jeff’s gifts — his uncanny sense of men’s fashion and hairstyles. I’m excited to share it with Tweedy fans!”

Warm also features liner notes penned by Man Booker-winning author George Saunders, who wrote of the album, “Certain lyrical flowers sprout up with regularity across the 10 song-yards that are this record. A son who has lost a father sings to his wife, his sons, that father. There are apologies, and mirror-twins; threats to enemies (‘I’d love to take you down / and leave you there’) and entreaties (‘Let’s go rain again!’) and dreamy challenges (‘I wonder how much freedom we can dream’) and ornery morphings of language that serve a simple function: they make the listener love language again.” Read the Lincoln in the Bardo writer’s liner notes in full at the New Yorker.

Prior to his Warm announcement, Tweedy had already scheduled a November 13th release date for his first memoir Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording With Wilco, Etc. Tweedy will also embark on a solo fall tour that kicks off tonight in Bozeman, Montana. Warm is available for pre-order now.

Warm Track List

1. “Bombs Above”

2. “Some Birds”

3. “Don’t Forget”

4. “How Hard it is for a Desert to Die”

5. “Let’s Go Rain”

6. “From Far Away”

7. “I Know What It’s Like”

8. “Having Been Is No Way To Be”

9. “The Red Brick”

10. “Warm (When The Sun Has Died)”

11. “How Will I Find You”