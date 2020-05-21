Wilco Perform New Song ‘Tell Your Friends,’ Acoustic Version of ‘Jesus, Etc.’ on ‘The Late Show’

Wilco premiered a new song, “Tell Your Friends,” for their at-home performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night.

Each member of the band performed the song via livestream surrounded by their spouses, children and pets. The song celebrates the joy and reassurance of being able to reunite with your friends at the end of this pandemic: “Don’t forget to tell your friends/This is going to end/Oh, and I needed you.”

“Tell Your Friends” is available for purchase exclusively on Bandcamp, and all proceeds from the single will go toward José Andrés’ organization World Central Kitchen, which is providing meals and other relief in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the new single, Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy stuck around to play a solo acoustic version of one of the band’s best-known songs, “Jesus, Etc.” This isn’t the first stripped-down quarantine performance Tweedy has done; in March, he performed “Evergreen” with his two sons, Sam and Spencer, in a green-tiled bathroom for Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Wilco released their 11th album, Ode to Joy, last October. The band recently shared a video of a concert the band performed at a Chicago basketball court last December along with a Q&A. Tweedy released Warmer, his third solo effort, last April, and contributed the song “I’m Alive” to Norah Jones’ upcoming album Pick Me Up Off the Floor.

Wilco postponed a portion of their spring tour due to COVID-19, but they’re still scheduled to embark on a co-headlining tour with Sleater-Kinney this summer, kicking off August 6th.