Wilco to Clean House and Sell Old Guitars, Amps, and Evan an Organ Online

Two decades after Wilco recorded “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart,” they’re now ready to break your bank. The long-running indie rock group led by Jeff Tweedy is selling a stockpile of nearly 100 guitars, amps, and other instruments via The Official Wilco Loft Reverb Shop. The store, which offers fixed prices (instead of an auction format), will open for business on Feb. 22.

One of the most notable instruments up for grabs is a Burdett pump organ built over a century ago. “[It’s] been a staple on the space for years and made its way on many recordings,” Wilco’s loft manager, Mark Greenberg, said in a statement. “Though we love it, it takes up a pretty large footprint, and in the name of freeing up space, we are ready to let this go. If you love something, set it free.”

Other instruments include the rackmount preamps that have powered Tweedy’s acoustic guitars for the past 15 years (they’re Avalon AD2022s, for those keeping track), guitarist Nels Cline’s Carr Impala combo amp, and a Standel Custom Electric guitar that Greenberg says “looks sorta like the Millennium Falcon.” One of instrument maker Gibson’s rarest instruments, a 1963 Gibson Everly Bros. with its natural finish, is available, and so is a Martin 0-18K guitar built in 1933 that Reverb reports is “in player-used condition” (which roughly translates to “not bad for kicking around for the past 90 years”).

So why are they playing clearing house? Reverb says, naturally, that it’s to make room for more instruments.

Interested parties can see Wilco’s instruments, both newly acquired and too-good-to-give-up, this spring when they launch a U.S. tour that runs in March and April.