Wilco Bring ‘Cruel Country’ on the Road With U.S. Tour

Wilco are heading on the road this fall. On Tuesday, the band, fronted by Jeff Tweedy, announced the dates for their fall tour, titled “Tour to Infinity,” in support of last year’s LP Cruel Country.

After a run of dates in Europe in August, the group will kick off their U.S. tour in Wichita, before making their way to cities including Albuquerque, Scottsdale, and Seattle, and three nights at Los Angeles’ The Theatre at Ace Hotel.

Get Wilco World presale tickets Wednesday June 7 @ 10am local with the password: SURPRISE



General on sale begins Friday June 9 at 10am local.



Accompanying the group on the road will be My Brightest Diamond for the first half of their shows and Nina Nastasia for the second portion of the group’s tour dates.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time, while Wilco fans with presale code SURPRISE can purchase tickets Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

Following the tour, Tweedy is set to release his third book, World Within a Song: Music that Changed my Life and Life that Changed my Music, on Nov. 7. He’s also going on his own solo tour from mid-June to late July.

The new run of dates comes after the group went on a Midwest and Southern tour in March and April, in support of Cruel Country. The album features standouts such as “Falling Apart (Right Now),” “Tired of Taking It Out on You,” and “I Am My Mother.”

Sept. 25 – Wichita, KS @ Wave *

Sep. 26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

Sep. 28 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

Sep. 29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park *

Oct. 1 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium *

Oct. 3 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage *

Oct. 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Oct. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Oct. 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Oct. 8 – Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades Festival

Oct. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *

Oct. 13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *

Oct. 14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*

Oct. 16 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

Oct. 17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

Oct. 18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

Oct. 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^

Oct. 22 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

Oct. 23 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater ^

Oct. 25 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^

Oct. 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^

Oct. 27 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^

* w/ My Brightest Diamond

^ w/ Nina Nastasia