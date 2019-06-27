Wilco Expand Fall North American Tour

Wilco have added additional dates to their upcoming fall North American tour.

In addition to a second New York show at Brooklyn Steel on October 13th, the 29-date tour will now run through November. After two back-to-back live tapings at Austin’s Moody Theater, the band will hit Grand Rapids on November 4th. They’ll make stops in major cities — from Pittsburgh to Denver, before wrapping up in Omaha on November 20th. They’re also set to play their very own Sky Blue Sky Festival in Mexico in January.

Not only is this Wilco’s first North American tour since 2017, its also marks their return from their year-long hiatus, which the band took when drummer Glenn Kotche’s wife Miiri was awarded a Fulbright scholarship. In that time, frontman Jeff Tweedy has released a memoir and two solo albums.

“I think [the hiatus] revitalized everyone’s energy for the band, and our interest in pushing forward and not just resting on some past output,” Tweedy recently told Rolling Stone. “Everybody in the band is pretty ambitious. It’s good to let go of something that’s a huge, identifying part of your life, and realize that you still have deep affection for it and a deep interest in having it be a living, breathing entity capable of surprising you.”

General tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 2nd via Wilco’s website.

Wilco Tour Dates (New dates in bold)

October 8 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

October 10 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

October 11 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

October 12 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

October 13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

October 15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

October 16 — Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

October 18 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

October 19 — Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

October 20 — Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

October 22 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

October 23 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory

October 25 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

October 26 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

October 27 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

November 4 — Grand Rapids @ 20 Monroe Live

November 5 —Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium

November 6 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall

November 8 — Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

November 9 — Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

November 10 — Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

November 12 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre

November 13 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

November 14 — St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre

November 15 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre

November 17 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

November 19 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

November 20 — Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre

January 18 – January 21 — Riviera Maya, MX @ Hard Rock Hotel