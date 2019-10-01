Watch Wilco Perform ‘Everyone Hides’ on ‘Colbert’

Wilco appeared on The Late Show to showcase their recent song “Everyone Hides,” which comes off their upcoming album Ode to Joy. Appearing in front of video screens emblazoned with their band name, the musicians gave an intimate performance that showcased the many layers of the indie rock tune.

Ode to Joy is set to drop on October 4th via dBpm Records. The band has released several tracks off the album so far, including “Love Is Everywhere (Beware)” and “Everyone Hides,” which got a lively music video set in various locations around Chicago.

“‘Everyone Hides’ is the first promotional video to feature Wilco as a living breathing band of humans in close to 20 years,” frontman Jeff Tweedy said in a statement. “Maybe for obvious reasons we’ve avoided putting ourselves forward in this way and have tried to play to our strengths musically or, I don’t know, maybe we’ve just been lazy… Or suspicious of expenditures outside of our focus on album making. For whatever reason this time around we just said f**k it and had a blast.”

Wilco is currently on a world tour in support of the new album. The U.S. leg of the tour kicks off October 10th at Boston’s Boch Center Wang Theatre and concludes in December with four nights at Chicago’s Chicago Theatre. Tickets are currently on sale.