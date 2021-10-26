Wilco Covers ‘Underground Band’ the Beatles’ ‘Don’t Let Me Down,’ ‘Dig a Pony’

Wilco have dropped previously unreleased Amazon Original covers of the Beatles’ “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Dig a Pony.” Both Let It Be-era tracks appear on Amazon Music’s [Re]dux 057: the Beatles, which is part of a playlist series that spotlights artists’ seminal music alongside their influences as well as the musicians they have inspired.

“What a delight to convene in the Loft and assay two songs by that cool underground band the Beatles! I envy us!” Wilco’s Nels Cline joked in a statement about the group’s laying down the tracks at their studio in Chicago.

Part of the platform’s [Re]discover campaign for the Beatles running through November, the songs mark the release of Let It Be Special Edition, which arrived earlier this month via Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe. The reissue was newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo, 5.1 surround DTS, and Dolby Atmos, and sourced from the original session and rooftop performance eight-track tapes. [Re]discover coincides with the Peter Jackson-directed The Beatles: Get Back docuseries arriving on Thanksgiving weekend via Disney+.

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy also recently covered Neil Young’s “The Old Country Waltz,” which appears on the deluxe edition of his recent solo album Love Is the King/Live Is the King.