See Wilco, Courtney Barnett Perform ‘Handshake Drugs’ at Solid Sound Festival

Courtney Barnett joined Wilco onstage for a “karaoke” performance of “Handshake Drugs” at the band’s Solid Sound Festival this weekend.

The annual festival, which takes place at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts, featured a set on Friday called “Wilco Karaoke,” where other artists and fans could sing Wilco songs backed by the band. Leading up to the weekend’s festivities, Wilco hosted a contest for 10 winners to be the lead singer of the band for karaoke, which also featured guests like Barnett, who delivered a melodic rendition of the track from the band’s 2004 album A Ghost Is Born.

According to Jambase, Wilco classics performed by fans and friends included “Nothing’severgonnastandinmyway(again),” “Heavy Metal Drummer,” “Dawned on Me,” “Poor Places” as well as a cover of Daniel Johnston’s “True Love Will Find You in the End.”

During a performance of “We Aren’t the World (Safety Girl),” Yuka Honda (Wilco guitarist Nels Cline’s wife) came onstage, and frontman Jeff Tweedy’s son Sammy Tweedy sang “I’m Always In Love.” The band later concluded “Wilco Karaoke” with an encore of “Jesus, Etc.” and “California Stars.”

Other artists featured on the lineup for the three-day festival that takes place from June 28-June 30, include the Feelies, the Minus 5, Cate Le Bon and OHMME.

Wilco recently expanded their fall North American tour with a second New York show at Brooklyn Steel on October 13th. The 29-date tour is set to run through November.