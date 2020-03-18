Watch Wilco Perform Surprise Concert at a Chicago Basketball Court

Wilco performed a surprise concert at a Chicago basketball court, playing songs from their recent album, Ode to Joy. Held last December, the show is now part of Songkick’s live series.

The band launched into “Via Chicago” from 1999’s Summerteeth before playing several Ode to Joy tracks, including the singles “Love is Everywhere (Beware)” and “Everyone Hides,” the latter of which you can watch above. Clips of the full performance are available on YouTube.

Frontman Jeff Tweedy also took part in a Q&A, with actor-comedian T. J. Jagodowski taking questions from the audience. Tweedy chose not to answer what his favorite burrito in Chicago is, but he did discuss being friends with Nick Offerman and his recent discovery of jackfruit.

He also described how he names albums, and shared a title that’s been floating around for the past 10 years that no one else in the band likes: Open Kimono. “It’s a good title,” he says. “It’s a haiku. It paints a picture.”

Wilco recently postponed a portion of their spring tour in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. However, they’re still slated to embark on a co-headlining tour with Sleater-Kinney this summer, which kicks off August 6th.