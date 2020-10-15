Wilco Release ‘Candy Floss’ Demo From Upcoming ‘Summerteeth’ Reissue

Wilco have released a demo version of their song “Candy Floss,” to be included on the upcoming deluxe reissue of the band’s 1999 album Summerteeth.

The Summerteeth reissue will be available as a four-CD set on November 6th via Rhino, as well as a limited-edition, five-LP vinyl version. The deluxe edition will feature a 2020 remastered version of the band’s third album by Bob Ludwig, along with an entire disc of unreleased studio outtakes, alternate versions, and songwriting demos.

Along with classic Wilco tracks such as “I’m Always in Love,” “A Shot in the Arm,” and “Via Chicago,” the deluxe edition of Summerteeth includes 24 previously unreleased recordings which, along with the “Candy Floss” demo, will include the demos for “No Hurry” and “I’ll Sing It,” outtakes for “I’m Always in Love” and “Viking Dan,” and alternate versions of “Summer Teeth” and “Pieholden Suite.”

The two remaining discs on the CD version of the album feature a previously unissued live show, recorded on November 1, 1999, in Colorado at the Boulder Theatre. The concert includes most of the songs from Summerteeth as well as songs from Wilco’s previous two albums, 1995’s AM and 1996’s Being There, and tracks from 1995’s Mermaid Avenue, the first volume of the band’s Woody Guthrie side project with Billy Bragg.

Along with the deluxe reissue, Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy will be releasing a new solo album, Love Is King, on October 23rd.