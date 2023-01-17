Wilco Plot Spring 2023 Tour With Special Residencies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The CD and vinyl versions of Wilco’s 2022 album, Cruel Country, are finally arriving this week, and to celebrate, the band has announced a new run of spring tour dates and shared a video chronicling a recent series of pop-up shows in Chicago.

The band’s upcoming tour will kick off with a pair of three-night residencies, the first at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago (March 23, 25, and 26) and the second at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York (March 30, 31, and April 1). Following a previously-announced run of shows in Iceland, Wilco will return to the States for a trek that kicks off April 16 at the High Water Festival in Charleston, South Carolina, and wraps April 30 at the Ohio University Templeton Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium in Athens, Ohio.

Horsegirl will provide support during Wilco’s residencies in Chicago and Port Chester (the band is also promising “no repeats” during those gigs). And the A’s will open for Wilco during the rest of their North American run. Tickets for all newly-announced dates will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. local time. Full info is available on Wilco’s website.

Along with announcing their spring tour itinerary, Wilco shared a 15-minute video documenting the three pop-up shows they played at Carol’s Pub, a famous late-night honky tonk in Chicago, last October. The video includes performances of “A Story To Tell,” “I Am My Mother,” “Cruel Country,” and “Falling Apart (Right Now).”

Wilco also announced the return of Wilcoworld Radio, which will be streaming online today through Jan. 24. The digital station will feature DJ hours from each member of Wilco, rare and unheard recordings of recent live shows, Wilco cover sets, a deep dive into Cruel Country with Jeff Tweedy, and a behind-the-scenes look at the recent 20th-anniversary reissue of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.

March 23 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre (with Horsegirl)

March 25 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre (with Horsegirl)

March 26 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre(with Horsegirl)

March 30 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre (with Horsegirl)

March 31 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre (with Horsegirl)

April 1 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre (with Horsegirl)

April 16 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

April 18 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock (with the A’s)

April 19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheater (with the A’s)

April 20 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall (with the A’s)

April 22 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing (with the A’s)

April 23 – Athens, GA @ Classic Center (with the A’s)

April 24 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall (with the A’s)

April 25 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman (with the A’s)

April 27 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre (with the A’s)

April 28 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe (with the A’s)

April 29 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheater (with the A’s)

April 30 – Athens, OH @ Ohio University Templeton Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium