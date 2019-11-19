Wilco Plot 2020 Spring Tour

Wilco have announced a 2020 North American tour in in support of their latest album, Ode to Joy.

The trek will kick off March 9th at the Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin, with the rest of the dates scheduled up and down the West Coast. The run wraps April 5th with a gig at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale November 22nd at 10 a.m. local time, with full information available via Wilco’s website.

Along with announcing the North American tour, Wilco shared a new video for Ode to Joy track “Before Us.” The black-and-white clip was directed by Zoran Orlic at the Loft in Chicago and filmed during the sessions for the band’s most recent album.

Wilco released Ode to Joy in October, marking their first LP since 2016’s Schmilco. In a recent interview with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, frontman Jeff Tweedy spoke about the unexpected conceptual thread that helped tie the album’s sound together: “The unifying kind of overall blanket concept was: What if we didn’t have record collections? What if we were relying upon an oral history of music and had to kind of recreate rock music from some distant memory or some handed down lore?”

Wilco have a handful of dates left on the current leg of their North American tour, which will wrap with three shows in St. Paul, Minnesota, November 22nd through 24th. The band is also set to play a trio of hometown gigs in Chicago, December 16th, 18th and 19th, while they’ll also headline their own Sky Blue Sky festival in Mexico in January.