Why Don’t We Unveil Video for Ed Sheeran-Penned New Song ‘What Am I’

Five-piece boy band Why Don’t We have released the new music video for their sweet ballad “What Am I,” written by Ed Sheeran. The Andy Hines-directed clip shows the quintet hanging out at the beach with their friends, serenading crushes on their guitars and falling in love by the campfire.

Why Don’t We are currently on their headlining 8 Letters Tour, with sold-out shows in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. They previously released their video for “Unbelievable,” as well as a cover of rapper Juice WRLD’s “Lucid Dreams.”

Earlier this month, Why Don’t We took home the award for Choice Music Group at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, in addition to receiving a nomination for Best Group at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, airing this Monday. The group is set to perform as part of the 2019 Today Show Citi Concert Series line-up, performing in Rockefeller Plaza on Labor Day, September 2nd.