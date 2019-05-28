Watch Why Don’t We Bring Life to the Desert in New ‘Unbelievable’ Video

Why Don’t We have released the music video for their latest single “Unbelievable.” In the clip, directed by Henry Lipatov and David Loeffler, the five-piece boy band bring their music and dance moves out to the desert, where they encounter sandy tornadoes, floating sci-fi tesseracts and, eventually, a blooming oasis. The group previously released a more explicit lyric video for the song, also shot on location in the desert.

Why Don’t We released their debut LP, 8 Letters, in 2018. They previously released the singles “Big Plans,” “Cold in LA” and “Don’t Change” (the latter for the UglyDolls soundtrack), and collaborated with Macklemore on “I Don’t Belong in This Club.”

The group will embark on the second leg of their headlining tour this summer, resuming July 18th in Costa Mesa, CA and playing nearly 30 shows before wrapping up on August 31st in Allentown, PA. They’ll also perform in Rockefeller Plaza on Labor Day as part of the 2019 Today Show Citi Concert Series.