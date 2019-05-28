×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
Read Next Shane McAnally Shares His Secret for Songwriting on NBC's 'Songland' Series Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Why Don’t We Bring Life to the Desert in New ‘Unbelievable’ Video

Boy band releases new video ahead of summer tour

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
why dont we

Why Don’t We have released the music video for their latest single “Unbelievable.” In the clip, directed by Henry Lipatov and David Loeffler, the five-piece boy band bring their music and dance moves out to the desert, where they encounter sandy tornadoes, floating sci-fi tesseracts and, eventually, a blooming oasis. The group previously released a more explicit lyric video for the song, also shot on location in the desert.

Why Don’t We released their debut LP, 8 Letters, in 2018. They previously released the singles “Big Plans,” “Cold in LA” and “Don’t Change” (the latter for the UglyDolls soundtrack), and collaborated with Macklemore on “I Don’t Belong in This Club.”

Related

macklemore martin garrix video
Martin Garrix, Macklemore, Patrick Stump Sweat It Out in 'Summer Days' Video
Ezra Furman Rebels Against Broken Society in 'Calm Down aka I Should Not Be Alone' Video

The group will embark on the second leg of their headlining tour this summer, resuming July 18th in Costa Mesa, CA and playing nearly 30 shows before wrapping up on August 31st in Allentown, PA. They’ll also perform in Rockefeller Plaza on Labor Day as part of the 2019 Today Show Citi Concert Series.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad