Watch Why Don’t We’s Cheeky Lyric Video for New Song ‘Unbelievable’

Five-piece pop group Why Don’t We shared their latest song “Unbelievable” on Monday, accompanied by a very cheeky lyric video. The clip shows the five group members streaking bare-naked across a desert plain, with the song’s lyrics superimposed over their….well, where they can make sure that it’s a PG-rated video.

The single follows Why Don’t We’s collaboration with Macklemore, “I Don’t Belong With This Club,” and previous singles “Big Plans,” “Cold in LA” and “Don’t Change,” the latter of which was included on the UglyDolls soundtrack.

Why Don’t We recently announced that they’ll be part of the 2019 Today Show Citi Concert Series line-up, playing Rockefeller Plaza on Labor Day (September 2nd) in a televised performance. The group is also gearing up for the second leg of their 8 Letters Tour in North America, resuming July 18th in Costa Mesa, California. They’ll play nearly 30 shows for the remainder of the summer before wrapping up the tour on August 31st in Allentown, PA.

Why Don’t We Tour Dates

July 18 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair

July 19 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

July 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ PARK Theater

July 22 – Paso Robles, CA @ California Mid-State Fair

July 25 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre

July 26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

July 27 – St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre

July 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

July 30 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

August 1 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheatre

August 2 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater

August 3 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

August 5 – Baltimore, MD @ Pavilion

August 6 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

August 8 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 9 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

August 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

August 11 – Moon Township, PA @ UPMC Events Center

August 13 – Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair

August 14 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

August 18 – Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena

August 20 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium

August 21 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August 25 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

August 26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Devos Performance Hall

August 28 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

August 29 – Syracuse, NY @ New York State Fair

August 31 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair