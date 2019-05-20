Watch Why Don’t We’s Cheeky Lyric Video for New Song ‘Unbelievable’

Five-piece pop group Why Don’t We shared their latest song “Unbelievable” on Monday, accompanied by a very cheeky lyric video. The clip shows the five group members streaking bare-naked across a desert plain, with the song’s lyrics superimposed over their….well, where they can make sure that it’s a PG-rated video.
The single follows Why Don’t We’s collaboration with Macklemore, “I Don’t Belong With This Club,” and previous singles “Big Plans,” “Cold in LA” and “Don’t Change,” the latter of which was included on the UglyDolls soundtrack.
Why Don’t We recently announced that they’ll be part of the 2019 Today Show Citi Concert Series line-up, playing Rockefeller Plaza on Labor Day (September 2nd) in a televised performance. The group is also gearing up for the second leg of their 8 Letters Tour in North America, resuming July 18th in Costa Mesa, California. They’ll play nearly 30 shows for the remainder of the summer before wrapping up the tour on August 31st in Allentown, PA.
Why Don’t We Tour Dates
July 18 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair
July 19 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
July 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ PARK Theater
July 22 – Paso Robles, CA @ California Mid-State Fair
July 25 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre
July 26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
July 27 – St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre
July 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
July 30 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
August 1 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheatre
August 2 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater
August 3 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater
August 5 – Baltimore, MD @ Pavilion
August 6 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
August 8 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 9 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
August 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
August 11 – Moon Township, PA @ UPMC Events Center
August 13 – Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair
August 14 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
August 18 – Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena
August 20 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium
August 21 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
August 25 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
August 26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Devos Performance Hall
August 28 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
August 29 – Syracuse, NY @ New York State Fair
August 31 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair