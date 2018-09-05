Why Don’t We Plot 2019 North American Tour

Pop outfit Why Don’t We will embark on a North American headlining tour next spring in support of their debut album, 8 Letters.

The 20-date trek kicks off March 20th, 2019 at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona and includes stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Boston, Toronto and New York City, where they’ll perform at Radio City Music Hall. The tour wraps April 18th at the WaMu Theater in Seattle, Washington.

Tickets for Why Don’t We’s spring 2019 tour go on sale September 8th. Complete information is available on the band’s website.

Why Don’t We released 8 Letters at the end of August. The band released a handful of singles in support of the eight-track record, including “Trust Fund Baby,” which was penned by Ed Sheeran. 8 Letters arrives after two years of EPs and singles, including their 2017 effort, Invitation, which marked the group’s first project to chart on the Billboard 200.

Why Don’t We 2019 Tour Dates

March 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

March 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

March 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl @ The Palms Casino Resort

March 24 – San Jose, CA @ Event Center at San Jose University

March 26 – Orem, UT @ UCCU Center

March 27 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center

Marc 29 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

March 30 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre

April 1 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena

April 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

April 4 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

April 5 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

April 6 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

April 8 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

April 9 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

April 11 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

April 12 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

April 14 – St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium

April 17 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

April 18 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater