Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next 'Dr. Death': Inside 'Dirty John' Follow Up Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Why Don’t We Plot 2019 North American Tour

Boy band released debut album ‘8 Letters’ last month

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jonah Marais, Corbyn Besson, Daniel Seavey, Zach Herron, Jack Avery. Daniel Seavey, from left, Corbyn Besson, Jonah Marais, Zach Herron and Jack Avery from the band Why Don't We perform on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza, in New YorkWhy Don't We Perform on NBC's Today Show, New York, USA - 03 Sep 2018

Pop group Why Don't We will embark on a North American tour next year in support of their debut album, '8 Letters.'

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Pop outfit Why Don’t We will embark on a North American headlining tour next spring in support of their debut album, 8 Letters.

The 20-date trek kicks off March 20th, 2019 at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona and includes stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Boston, Toronto and New York City, where they’ll perform at Radio City Music Hall. The tour wraps April 18th at the WaMu Theater in Seattle, Washington.

Tickets for Why Don’t We’s spring 2019 tour go on sale September 8th. Complete information is available on the band’s website.

Why Don’t We released 8 Letters at the end of August. The band released a handful of singles in support of the eight-track record, including “Trust Fund Baby,” which was penned by Ed Sheeran. 8 Letters arrives after two years of EPs and singles, including their 2017 effort, Invitation, which marked the group’s first project to chart on the Billboard 200.

Why Don’t We 2019 Tour Dates

March 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
March 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
March 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl @ The Palms Casino Resort
March 24 – San Jose, CA @ Event Center at San Jose University
March 26 – Orem, UT @ UCCU Center
March 27 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center
Marc 29 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
March 30 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre
April 1 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena
April 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
April 4 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
April 5 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
April 6 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
April 8 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
April 9 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
April 11 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
April 12 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
April 14 – St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium
April 17 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
April 18 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad