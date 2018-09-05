Why Don’t We Plot 2019 North American Tour

Pop outfit Why Don’t We will embark on a North American headlining tour next spring in support of their debut album, 8 Letters.
The 20-date trek kicks off March 20th, 2019 at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona and includes stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Boston, Toronto and New York City, where they’ll perform at Radio City Music Hall. The tour wraps April 18th at the WaMu Theater in Seattle, Washington.
Tickets for Why Don’t We’s spring 2019 tour go on sale September 8th. Complete information is available on the band’s website.
Why Don’t We released 8 Letters at the end of August. The band released a handful of singles in support of the eight-track record, including “Trust Fund Baby,” which was penned by Ed Sheeran. 8 Letters arrives after two years of EPs and singles, including their 2017 effort, Invitation, which marked the group’s first project to chart on the Billboard 200.
Why Don’t We 2019 Tour Dates
March 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
March 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
March 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl @ The Palms Casino Resort
March 24 – San Jose, CA @ Event Center at San Jose University
March 26 – Orem, UT @ UCCU Center
March 27 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center
Marc 29 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
March 30 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre
April 1 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena
April 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
April 4 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
April 5 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
April 6 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
April 8 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
April 9 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
April 11 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
April 12 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
April 14 – St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium
April 17 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
April 18 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
