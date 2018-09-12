Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next 'Tonight Show' Cancels Norm Macdonald Visit Over #MeToo Comments Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Why Don’t We Perform Smoldering Ballad ‘8 Letters’ on ‘Corden’

Boy band released debut album in late August

By
Brittany Spanos

Reporter

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

Boy band Why Don’t We stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden to deliver a smoldering performance of their song “8 Letters.” The single appears on the group’s recently released debut album of the same name.

On a dark stage lit with blue lights, the singers begin their performance seated on a spinning structure. As the ballad progresses, they begin standing up one-by-one and do choreographed walking across the spinning structure.

Why Don’t We was formed two years ago this month by co-founder of Brave Fest, a meet-and-greet tour for viral stars. Over the following year, the group released five EPs and appeared on last December’s Jingle Ball tour.

Earlier this year, they released the single “Trust Fund Baby,” which was co-written by their Atlantic Records labelmate Ed Sheeran. Their debut album 8 Letters was released on August 31st and followed soon after by their announcement of spring tour dates in North America.

In This Article: Late-Night TV

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad