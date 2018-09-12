Why Don’t We Perform Smoldering Ballad ‘8 Letters’ on ‘Corden’

Boy band Why Don’t We stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden to deliver a smoldering performance of their song “8 Letters.” The single appears on the group’s recently released debut album of the same name.

On a dark stage lit with blue lights, the singers begin their performance seated on a spinning structure. As the ballad progresses, they begin standing up one-by-one and do choreographed walking across the spinning structure.

Why Don’t We was formed two years ago this month by co-founder of Brave Fest, a meet-and-greet tour for viral stars. Over the following year, the group released five EPs and appeared on last December’s Jingle Ball tour.

Earlier this year, they released the single “Trust Fund Baby,” which was co-written by their Atlantic Records labelmate Ed Sheeran. Their debut album 8 Letters was released on August 31st and followed soon after by their announcement of spring tour dates in North America.