Why Don’t We Announce Debut Album ‘8 Letters’

Boy band Why Don’t We have announced their debut album 8 Letters. The full-length LP will arrive on August 31st.

Why Don’t We’s forthcoming album comes after two years of EP releases from the group, including last year’s Invitation which was the first of their releases to chart on the Billboard 200. To preview their latest, they’ve released the title track, a romantic, smooth power ballad. Previously released singles “Talk” and “Hooked” will also appear on the eight-track project.

The group was formed in September 2016 by Jon Lucero, the founder of the meet-and-greet tour Brave Fest. Brave Fest was one of many tours and shows where the five singers — who all hail from different corners of the United States — would meet and perform for their growing Internet fanbases. They had all jumpstarted solo careers in their early teens by posting videos online.

Last year, Why Don’t We performed on the Jingle Ball circuit, opening for acts like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello. Sheeran later penned their single “Trust Fund Baby” earlier this year. Currently, Why Don’t We are touring Asia and Australia with a European leg plotted for this October.