Two Robots and a Dream: What Was Daft Punk’s Legacy?

Besides a couple tracks with the Weeknd, robot-helmeted French dance legends Daft Punk hadn’t done much since 2013, which made it all the more puzzling that they chose to make a splashy video announcement of their break-up last week (which sent streams of their music soaring up by 500 percent). They only made four studio albums (plus the Tron: Legacy soundtrack and music for several tracks on Kanye West’s Yeezus, among other projects), but the duo still stands as one of the most influential acts of the 21st century.

In the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, we dig into the full story of Daft Punk, with Jonah Weiner, who wrote our definitive 2013 cover story on the duo, joining host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, sharing his rare experience of meeting the men under the masks.

To hear the entire episode, press play above, or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

