 The Who Perform 'Heaven and Hell' at Isle of Wight in 1970: Watch - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1342: Lil Baby
Read Next 8 Tech Accessories you Should Always Keep in Your Car Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Flashback: The Who Perform an Explosive ‘Heaven and Hell’ at Isle of Wight in 1970

Fifty years ago this month, England held its own version of Woodstock and reportedly drew an even bigger crowd

By
Andy Greene

Reporter

Andy Greene's Most Recent Stories

View All

Fifty years ago this month, somewhere in the ballpark of 600,000 music fans schlepped over to England’s Isle of Wight to witness one of the greatest festivals in rock history. It featured Woodstock veterans the Who, Jimi Hendrix, Sly and the Family Stone, Richie Havens, Ten Years After, John Sebastian, Melanie, Joan Baez, and Richie Havens alongside Miles Davis, the Doors, Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell, Chicago, ELP, Free, the Moody Blues, Procul Harum, Tiny Tim, and many others.

A professional camera crew overseen by filmmaker Murray Lerner was on hand to capture everything for the documentary Message to Love. This was very fortunate since it wound up being Jimi Hendrix’s final performance in England and the Doors’ last concert with Jim Morrison outside of America, and the last one anywhere to be filmed. Hendrix died less than a month later and Morrison followed in July of the following year.

Highlights from the festival are too numerous to mention, but this was just six months after the Who’s historic set at Leeds and they were in absolute peak form. Leeds wasn’t filmed, so this is basically as close as one can come to seeing what a Who show was like at that moment in time. Like Leeds and every show that year, they opened up with John Entwistle’s “Heaven and Hell” since it allows everyone in the band to have a moment to shine and warm up for the long set ahead of them. It was 2 a.m. and the audience was drained after a long day of music, so this was a much-needed jolt of energy. Lerner’s camera crew did a stellar job of capturing the excitement of the moment.

Related

The Doors pose for an undated publicity photo. From left; John Densmore, Robbie Krieger, Ray Manzarek and Jim Morrison. Morrison died in 1971 at age 27. A four-CD boxed set of Doors material has been released, breaking sales records for boxed sets this year in its first week of release, according to Electra RecordsTHE DOORS, USA
The Doors Get Their Own Comic for 'Morrison Hotel' 50th Anniversary
See Roger Daltrey, Harry Hudson Talk Cancer Benefit Gigs, Recovery Advice

Related

100; Greatest; Bob Dylan; Songs; Rolling Stone; List; Music
100 Greatest Bob Dylan Songs
The 100 Greatest Debut Singles of All Time

The crowd that weekend was so massive that it entered the Guinness Book of World Records, but the exact number of people has been a major source of controversy among rock historians ever since. Many feel that the Isle of Wight figures have been greatly exaggerated and Woodstock actually drew more people. Whatever the truth, it was enough for the Isle of Wight residents to ban concerts for the next 32 years because of all the headaches the fest created.

The Isle of Wight is once again one of the biggest events of the European summer festival season. The Who even came back in 2004 and 2016. The 2020 edition was supposed to take place in June with Lionel Richie, Happy Mondays, Snow Patrol, the Chemical Brothers, Duran Duran, Dido, and the Libertines all appearing. The pandemic forced a cancellation, and the organizers are going to try again next summer with roughly the same lineup, presuming that festivals are feasible at that point. No matter what happens, topping the big one back in 1970 will be impossible. In almost every way, it was England’s Woodstock. (The 1969 one was pretty epic too, but that’s a whole other story.)

In This Article: Isle of Wight, Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, The Who, Woodstock

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1342: Lil Baby
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.