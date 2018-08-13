‘Who Is America?’: Watch Pro-Gun Advocate Bite Sacha Baron Cohen’s Dildo

The latest episode of Who Is America?, takes aim at Dan Roberts, the president of Youth Shooters of America, an organization that promotes youth shooting sports.

Disguised as an Israeli terrorism expert named Erran Morad, Sasha Baron Cohen told Roberts the best way to “survive a beheading” was to attack an assailant’s groin.

In order to demonstrate, Cohen strapped on a dildo and asked Roberts to drop to his knees. The pro-gun leader proceeded to bite the fake phallus and barked out muffled commands to the attacker, including “Drop your weapons!” and “Don’t follow us or you’re next!”

Earlier in the segment, Roberts learned how to identify baby terrorists wearing “suicide diapers.” “We prefer to remove the bomb and put that away and save the baby if we can,” Cohen told the gun advocate.

Morad has become Who Is America?‘s standout character. In one episode, former Alabama judge Roy Moore faced a “pedophile detector”; in perhaps the show’s most shocking moment, Georgia state Representative Jason Spencer dropped his pants and shouted the “n-word.”