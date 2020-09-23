Hear Our Podcast on Toots Hibbert and the Birth of Reggae

Before Bob Marley, Toots Hibbert (with his vocal group the Maytals) was Jamaica’s biggest star. Hibbert, who died earlier this month, was a key figure in the invention of reggae (he may well have named the genre), and lived a life full of triumphs, drama, and pain — including a prison stint just as his career was first peaking that he insisted was the result of a frame-up.

On the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Rolling Stone Editor Jason Fine — who recently published a definitive, months-in-the-making profile of Hibbert this year — joins host Brian Hiatt for an in-depth look at Hibbert’s life and music, including Fine’s own adventures with the star. The episode also features never-before-heard audio from Hibbert’s interviews with Fine in Jamaica and elsewhere.

