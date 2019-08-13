Watch Whitney Roam Chicago in Video for New Song ‘Used to Be Lonely’

Chicago rock outfit Whitney unveiled a charming new song, “Used to Be Lonely,” that will appear on their new album, Forever Turned Around, out August 30th on Secretly Canadian.

The track evolves from a sweet, falsetto-steeped singalong into a hypnotic horn-fueled groove. Whitney also unveiled a video for “Used to Be Lonely,” which was directed by Austin Vesely and filmed at some of the bands favorite Chicago spots, including the Music Box Theatre and the Lake Michigan shoreline.

“Used to Be Lonely” follows previously-released Forever Turned Around tracks “Valleys (My Love)” and “Giving Up.” The record follows the group’s 2016 debut, Light Upon the Lake.

Whitney are touring hard behind the new album, which was produced by Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Hand Habits) and Jonathan Rado (Weyes Blood, Father John Misty.) The U.S. leg kicks off in Bloomington, Indiana September 9th and includes four hometown shows at Chicago’s Thalia Hall. See the dates here.

Whitney evolved out of the Smith Westerns, indie-rock favorites from the early 2010s who released three Sixties-steeped albums and toured with Wilco and Arctic Monkeys before breaking up in 2014. Out of that breakup members Julien Ehrlich (vocals, drums) and Max Kakacek (guitar) formed Whitney, basing the name on an imaginary character they dreamed up.