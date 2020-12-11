See Whitney Houston’s ‘One Wish (for Christmas)’ Lyric Video

Seventeen years after its release of Whitney House’s “One Wish (For Christmas),” the singer’s estate and Legacy Recordings has unveiled a lyric video for the seasonal hit.

“Whitney’s classic performance — an uplifting soulful plea for hope, peace, and unity on Christmas Day — provides the soundtrack for an animated holiday short film by filmmaker Katia Temkin in the song’s first official music video,” Legacy Recordings said of the visual.

“Temkin’s vision for ‘One Wish (for Christmas)’ takes place in a whimsical fantasia filled with familiar symbols of the holiday season — reindeer, ornaments, bells ringing, stars twinkling, snow falling — an evocation of home, hearth, friends, and family coming together to celebrate the holiday spirit. Immersing the viewer in a sparkling glittering winter wonderland, ‘One Wish (for Christmas)’ blends the song’s lyrics — glowing on-screen like Christmas lights— with performance footage of Whitney from her One Wish: The Holiday Album era.”

“One Wish (for Christmas)” was the lone single from Houston’s 2003 Christmas LP One Wish: The Holiday Album, the singer’s sixth studio album and the penultimate release prior to her 2012 death. Houston was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year.