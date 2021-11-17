Whitney Houston NFT Collection Features Previously Unreleased Song Demo

A previously unreleased song demo recorded by Whitney Houston when she was 17-years-old is part of an upcoming NFT collection offered by OneOf. The song will be auctioned off next month as a single “OneOf One Iconic” item. The date of the auction will be revealed on Dec. 1 during Miami Art Week at a two-day art, music and NFT event called OneOf.world.

The winning bidder will have access to the never-before-heard full-length song demo in the OneOfVault along with a digital video created by 17-year-old artist Diana Sinclair, which comprises rare archival photos of the singer.

“I’m excited to see Whitney’s legacy and her wonderful music expand into bold new technology of this era,” Pat Houston, Executor, Estate of Whitney E. Houston, said in a statement. “It was a joy partnering with 17-year-old Diana Sinclair and watching the artistry of Whitney’s music influence a new generation.”

The Whitney Houston NFT collection features thousands of additional fixed-price NFTs, including Gold and Platinum offerings of rare archival photos from Houston’s early life and career, designed as animations that give them a digital scrapbook effect. The Diamond tier includes Sinclair’s video artwork, which was inspired by the accompanying music videos and songs “The Greatest Love of All” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Proceeds from the sales of the collection will benefit the Whitney E. Houston Foundation, which works to inspire, create opportunities and empower youth.

Registration and pre-qualification for bidders is available now. On Wednesday, a limited edition Gold tier presale will also go live, with the Platinum, Diamond and remaining Gold tier NFTs sale beginning on Nov. 30.