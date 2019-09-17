Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Plots First 2020 Dates

The upcoming Whitney Houston hologram tour will kick off in early 2020 with its first round of international dates. The trek, “An Evening With Whitney,” launches January 23rd in Mexico and wraps April 3rd in Minsk, Belarus, with North American shows tentatively planned for fall 2020.

The BASE Hologram event, produced in partnership with the late singer’s estate, will also include dates in England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Russia and the Ukraine. U.K. tickets go on sale September 20th, 2019 at 9 a.m. GST.

BASE previewed the tour with the first image from the production: a beaming Houston with a microphone, blue jeans, gold jacket and curly haircut.

“An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour” — which utilizes dancers, a live band and choreography from Fatima Robinson (Dreamgirls, The Academy Awards) — will feature the singer’s most famous hits, including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me),” “The Greatest Love of All” and “Higher Love.”

Pat Houston, Whitney’s former manager and President and her estate, said they’ve aimed to create “wow factor” with the show. “Whitney is not with us, but her music will live with us forever,” she said in a statement. “We know we made the right decision partnering with BASE because they understand how important it is to produce a phenomenal hologram. They also know that engaging her fans with an authentic Whitney experience would resonate worldwide because of the iconic status that she created over three decades. Her fans deserve nothing less because she gave nothing less than her best.”

“While ‘An Evening With Whitney’ will include all of her iconic hits, it’s not a throw-back show,” added BASE Hologram Chairman and CEO Brian Becker. “This isn’t a journey through time, but more of a celebration of her best work. The main goal in these types of shows is to preserve the legacy of one-of-a-kind musicians and using their actual master recordings, give fans the chance to see them perform — many for the first time.”

The Houston tour joins BASE’s current hologram roster, including “Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour” and one devoted to late opera singer Maria Callas.

Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Dates

January 23 – February 9, 2019 – Mexico (TBA)

February 27, 2020 – Liverpool, England @ M&S Bank Arena 2 Arena

February 28, 2020 – Manchester, England @ Apollo

February 29, 2020 – Leeds, England @ First Direct Arena

March 1, 2020 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SEC Armadillo

March 2, 2020 – Aberdeen, Scotland @ P&J Arena

March 3, 2020 – Dublin, Ireland @ Bord Gais Theatre

March 4, 2020 – Birmingham, England @ Arena

March 5, 2020 – Bournemouth, England @ Bournemouth International Centre

March 6, 2020 – Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena

March 7, 2020 – Brighton, England @ Centre

March 9, 2020 – Nottingham, England @ Royal Concert Hall

March 10, 2020 – London, England @ Hammersmith Apollo

March 12, 2020 – Brussels, Belgium @ Bozar

March 13, 2020 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

March 14, 2020 – Ghent, Belgium @ Capitole

March 19, 2020 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

March 20, 2020 – Berlin, Germany @ Admirals Palast

March 22, 2020 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadhalle F

March 23, 2020 – Bratislava, Slovakia @ Inchebo Expo Arena

March 25, 2020 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Forum Black Box

March 26, 2020 – Olso, Norway @ Folketeatret

March 28, 2020 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkus

March 30, 2020 – St. Petersburg, Russia @ BKZ Oktyabrisky

March 31, 2020 – Moscow, Russia @ Kremlin Concert Hall

April 2, 2020 – Kiev, Ukraine @ Palace Ukraine

April 3, 2020 – Minsk, Belarus @ Palace of the Republic