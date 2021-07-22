Whitney Houston’s Hologram Is Coming to Las Vegas

Following its debut U.K. tour in pre-pandemic February 2020, the estate-approved Whitney House hologram concert will arrive in Las Vegas this October for a lengthy residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

Over five years in the works, An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert — created by BASE Hologram in partnership with the Houston estate — finally made its debut in 2020 and planned to open in Vegas later that year before Covid-19 shut down the entertainment industry.

The unique show — featuring holograms of Houston from all stages of her career alongside in-the-flesh backup singers, dancers, and musicians — will now kick off October 26th at the Harrah’s Showroom, with near-nightly performances already scheduled through April 30th, 2022. Tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.

“In 2011, Whitney and I discussed her idea of an intimate, unplugged concert tour. It was a project we called ‘Whitney Unplugged’ or ‘An Evening with Whitney,'” Pat Houston, Whitney’s sister-in-law and executor of her estate, told Rolling Stone in 2020. “While Whitney’s no longer with us, her voice and legacy will live on with us forever. ‘An Evening with Whitney’ is another chance for us to relive and celebrate the talent that we were so lucky to receive for more than three decades and we’re excited to bring this cutting-edge musical experience to the fans who supported the pop culture phenomenon that was Whitney Houston because they deserve nothing less.”

Base Hologram Productions CEO Marty Tudor told Rolling Stone of their efforts to make a “tasteful” homage to the late singer: “It’s a complicated mix of disciplines if you will. I could’ve made Whitney fly around stage if I wanted to, but she didn’t. One of the things that’s really critical is we want to be authentic. To me, it’s creepy and eerie if you make the artist do something they never would’ve done. But if you are authentic and live within the rules of who they were, this is a celebration of her legacy.”