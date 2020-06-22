Whitney Houston Estate Share New ‘Greatest Love of All’ Lyric Video

The Whitney Houston Estate has partnered with the archival site Black Archives to craft a new lyric video for Houston’s 1986 hit, “Greatest Love of All.”

Black Archives was created back in 2015 by curator Renata Cherlise, who describes it as “a collaborative, multimedia platform featuring archival histories, and modern day stories from across the Diaspora.” Cherlise served as the archival producer on the new “Greatest Love of All” clip, pulling photos and films from various sources — with selections ranging from 1940 to the present day — and helping to create a document of the everyday black experience that pairs perfectly with Houston’s iconic power ballad.

“The lyric video artfully unites these images in harmony with the moving lyrics of the song to embody the beauty, joy, expression and pride within the black community, specifically through our black youth,” a statement reads.

The new lyric video for “Greatest Love of All” is tied to the upcoming 35th-anniversary reissue of Houston’s 1985 self-titled debut album. The record will be re-released as a special double LP vinyl set and will include the first U.S. release of Whitney’s Dancin’ Special, a 1986 EP/remix album tied to Whitney Houston that was only released in Japan. The set will arrive on June 30th, and the songs from Whitney’s Dancin’ Special will be released digitally for the first time as well.