White Stripes Dig Up 2001 ‘Hotel Yorba’ Performance From ‘Jools Holland’

The White Stripes have unearthed their 2001 performance of “Hotel Yorba” from Later…with Jools Holland to mark the U.K. physical release of the band’s Greatest Hits collection.

Earlier this month, Meg and Jack White dug up “Fell in Love With a Girl” and “Let’s Shake Hands” from the same November 9th, 2001 episode — the duo’s first-ever British TV appearance — and Friday, they unveiled the third song from that performance, a ferocious rendition of White Blood Cells’ “Hotel Yorba.”

In addition to the Jools Holland appearances, the White Stripes also recently uploaded two classic SNL appearances, a 90-minute yule log video, and their entire 2005 From the Basement concert — originally broadcasted in 2007 — to celebrate the release of Greatest Hits, the long-dormant duo’s first best-of collection that was released in December 2020.

“In an era of streaming where the idea of a ‘Greatest Hits’ album may seem irrelevant — that an act’s most streamed songs are considered their de facto ‘hits‘ — we wholeheartedly believe that great bands deserve ‘Greatest Hits’ and that a large part of Third Man Records’ and the White Stripes’ successes have been built on zigging when the rest of the music business is zagging,” Third Man Records said in a statement. “Thus, for a great band with great fans, a greatest hits compilation for the White Stripes is not only appropriate but absolutely necessary.”