See White Stripes’ Animated ‘Let’s Shake Hands’ Video

To mark Friday’s release of the White Stripes’ first-ever Greatest Hits, the duo have shared a new animated video for the collection’s earliest track, “Let’s Shake Hands.”

Directed by Wartella, who also made the recent animated visual for “Apple Blossom,” the “Let’s Shake Hands” video features the White Stripes’ classic red-and-white iconography as well as rotoscoped footage of Meg and Jack White performing the song onstage.

According to the White Stripes, “Let’s Shake Hands” is the first song the duo recorded together in their living room; the track was released as a seven-inch single in 1998, prior to the arrival of their self-titled debut LP a year later.

Third Man Records, which revealed the Greatest Hits tracklist in a White Stripes-themed crossword puzzle, said of the collection: “In an era of streaming where the idea of a ‘Greatest Hits’ album may seem irrelevant — that an act’s most streamed songs are considered their de facto ‘hits‘ — we wholeheartedly believe that great bands deserve ‘Greatest Hits’ and that a large part of Third Man Records’ and the White Stripes’ successes have been built on zigging when the rest of the music business is zagging. Thus, for a great band with great fans, a greatest hits compilation for the White Stripes is not only appropriate, but absolutely necessary.”

The White Stripes also previously announced that various “value items” will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for those who purchase Greatest Hits at select independent record stores in the U.S. A list of participating record stores is available here.