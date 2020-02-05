White Stripes Mark 20th Anniversary of ‘De Stijl’ With Third Man Vault Reissue

White Stripes will mark the 20th anniversary of their 2000 album De Stijl with a massive Third Man Vault reissue packed with unreleased recordings, two live performances and other ephemera from the era.
“The Accompaniment to De Stijl: The White Stripes’ Sophomore Album” boasts two colored LPs (one white, one red) and a DVD housed in a hardcover case. It also includes an archival booklet filled with previously unseen photos, flyers and more.
The unreleased recordings are spread across the two LPs, with Jack and Meg White’s versions of a pair of AC/DC songs (“Let There Be Rock” and “Dog Eat Dog”) and their cover of Velvet Underground’s “After Hours” among the over 25 unearthed tracks. The LPs also contains early versions of songs that would appear on De Stijl, its follow-up White Blood Cells and more.
“Only recently discovered in the basement of Stripes’ archivist, Ben Blackwell, these recordings, many with alternate and unused lyrics, were completely forgotten by White, yet form a pivotal foundation and structure on which the De Stijl album would build from,” Third Man said of the reissue.
The DVD features two unspecified concerts from the De Stijl era; “We 100% guarantee they are shows you have NEVER seen before, taken directly from the original tapes deep within the [Third Man Records] archives, never previously shared, exciting and insightful as all get-out,” Third Man noted.
The sign-up for the 20th anniversary package of De Stijl is open through April 30th at the Third Man Vault site.
In 2019, Third Man Records celebrated the anniversary of the White Stripes’ 1999 self-titled debut album with a similar package brimming with unreleased tracks, live performances and a hardcover book.
The Accompaniment to De Stijl: The White Stripes’ Sophomore Album Tracklist
LP 1 (All previously unreleased):
Truth Doesn’t Make a Noise
A Boy’s Best Friend
Sister, Do You Know My Name?
I’m Bound to Pack It Up
Expecting
Vanilla Fields
Piano Octaves
You’re Right, I’m Wrong
I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself
and more
LP 2:
Let There Be Rock (AC/DC cover)
Dog Eat Dog (AC/DC cover)
You’re Pretty Good Looking (For a Girl)
Hello Operator
Death Letter
Little Bird
Lord, Send Me an Angel
Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground
Apple Blossom
Broken Bricks
Cannon
Truth Doesn’t Make a Noise
Jolene
I’m Bored
Let’s Build a Home / Goin’ Back to Memphis
Suzy Lee
After Hours (Velvet Underground cover)