White Stripes Mark 20th Anniversary of ‘De Stijl’ With Third Man Vault Reissue

White Stripes will mark the 20th anniversary of their 2000 album De Stijl with a massive Third Man Vault reissue packed with unreleased recordings, two live performances and other ephemera from the era.

“The Accompaniment to De Stijl: The White Stripes’ Sophomore Album” boasts two colored LPs (one white, one red) and a DVD housed in a hardcover case. It also includes an archival booklet filled with previously unseen photos, flyers and more.

The unreleased recordings are spread across the two LPs, with Jack and Meg White’s versions of a pair of AC/DC songs (“Let There Be Rock” and “Dog Eat Dog”) and their cover of Velvet Underground’s “After Hours” among the over 25 unearthed tracks. The LPs also contains early versions of songs that would appear on De Stijl, its follow-up White Blood Cells and more.

“Only recently discovered in the basement of Stripes’ archivist, Ben Blackwell, these recordings, many with alternate and unused lyrics, were completely forgotten by White, yet form a pivotal foundation and structure on which the De Stijl album would build from,” Third Man said of the reissue.

The DVD features two unspecified concerts from the De Stijl era; “We 100% guarantee they are shows you have NEVER seen before, taken directly from the original tapes deep within the [Third Man Records] archives, never previously shared, exciting and insightful as all get-out,” Third Man noted.

The sign-up for the 20th anniversary package of De Stijl is open through April 30th at the Third Man Vault site.

In 2019, Third Man Records celebrated the anniversary of the White Stripes’ 1999 self-titled debut album with a similar package brimming with unreleased tracks, live performances and a hardcover book.

The Accompaniment to De Stijl: The White Stripes’ Sophomore Album Tracklist

LP 1 (All previously unreleased):

Truth Doesn’t Make a Noise

A Boy’s Best Friend

Sister, Do You Know My Name?

I’m Bound to Pack It Up

Expecting

Vanilla Fields

Piano Octaves

You’re Right, I’m Wrong

I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself

and more

LP 2:

Let There Be Rock (AC/DC cover)

Dog Eat Dog (AC/DC cover)

You’re Pretty Good Looking (For a Girl)

Hello Operator

Death Letter

Little Bird

Lord, Send Me an Angel

Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground

Apple Blossom

Broken Bricks

Cannon

Truth Doesn’t Make a Noise

Jolene

I’m Bored

Let’s Build a Home / Goin’ Back to Memphis

Suzy Lee

After Hours (Velvet Underground cover)