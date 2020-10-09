 The Clash, Sham 69's Jimmy Pursey Rip Through 'White Riot' in Doc Clip - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi on Eddie Van Halen: 'He Was Always an Inventor'
Home Music Music News

Watch the Clash, Sham 69’s Jimmy Pursey Perform ‘White Riot’ in Clip From Rock Against Racism Doc

New film, also titled White Riot, will arrive October 16th

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Clash and Sham 69 frontman Jimmy Pursey rip through “White Riot” in a clip from the upcoming documentary about the 1978 Rock Against Racism concert, also dubbed White Riot.

As noted in the clip, Pursey’s collaboration with the Clash was a savvy attempt to spread the movement’s anti-racism message to a broader audience. But it was also a potentially combustible one, as Sham 69 — despite not sharing these politics — had attracted some fans who were far-right skinheads or members of the fascist National Front party.

“We thought it would be great if Jimmy could get on stage with us to nail his colors to the mast, as well,” remembers Clash drummer Topper Headon. “To say to the Sham 69 fans, ‘I’m not a racist.’ We had no idea how many people were out in front, and my vivid memory of that day is walking up — because it was a very high stage — walked up the stage and saw 100,000 people.”

White Riot was directed by Rubika Shah. Along with chronicling the famous 1978 march and concert, it will explore the origins of Rock Against Racism and the political tensions in Great Britain’s punk scene during the late-Seventies that nearly swung the movement to the far right. The film will arrive via Virtual Cinema on October 16th.

In This Article: The Clash

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.