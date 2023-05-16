Riot Fest 2023: How to Find Tickets to See Foo Fighters, The Cure

You want to see Foo Fighters, The Cure, Turnstile, and Death Cab — we want to see Foo Fighters, The Cure, Turnstile, and Death Cab. Luckily, they’re all among the headliners at the 2023 Riot Fest in Chicago this year — and tickets are now on sale.

We’re not even halfway through 2023 yet, but this year’s festival season is already well underway, with a slate of huge music fests scheduled for the summer and fall from Austin City Limits to Lollapalooza to Riot Fest. Now, fans can buy tickets to the Chicago-based music fest online at Douglass Park to see everyone from the Foo Fighters to The Cure and more.

Riot Fest tickets are available to purchase right now through the festival’s website and sites like Vivid Seats. Fans can buy 3-day general admission tickets ($269+), VIP passes ($369+), 3-day Deluxe ($899+) or Deluxe+ ($1,499+).

Passes go on sale today, and all tickets appear to still be in stock at the time of writing. We’ve spotted resale tickets on Vivid Seats, with similar prices for 3-day passes, as well as single-day ticket starting around $234 mark. Rolling Stone readers can also use the promo code RS2023 at checkout to take $20 off $200+ orders.

Held Sept. 15 to 17, Riot Fest officially announced its lineup this week, with more headlining acts like Queens of the Stone Age and Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie, who are hitting the road this year for their 20th anniversary tour.

Held Sept. 15 to 17, Riot Fest officially announced its lineup this week, with more headlining acts like Queens of the Stone Age and Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie, who are hitting the road this year for their 20th anniversary tour.

Foo Fighters, meantime, have a packed schedule for the year, including headlining sets at Boston Calling, ACL and Outside Lands in support of their upcoming album But Here We Are, out in June.

Riot Fest isn’t the only time you can catch The Cure performing this year — the band has embarked on a massive North American tour — tickets are now on sale, with dates scheduled through the summer.

Check out the complete Riot Fest lineup for 2023 at its website, which features Death Grips, the Gaslight Anthem, Kim Gordon, 070 Shake, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Tegan and Sara, 100 Gecs, and more.