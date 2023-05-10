The Jonas Brothers Are Back: Here’s Where to Find Concert Tickets Online

It’s a hell of a good week to be a Jonas Brothers fan. The band returns May 12 with their new album, simply titled The Album. But before the new project finds its way into your headphones, fans can now soon score tickets online to the trio’s upcoming concert slate, dubbed as The Tour.

Buy Jonas Brothers Tickets at Vivid Seats

Kicking off this summer, the multi-city trek spans 35 dates across North America, including an opening night at Yankee Stadium in New York City in August, and wrapping up this October in Miami, Florida. The upcoming tour is being billed as a trip through “five albums, one night” on the Jonas Brothers’ website.

Fans can now get presale tickets on Ticketmaster, and general onsale starts on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. Ticket resale sites like Vivid Seats are a good place to check for sold-out or discounted tickets, and Rolling Stone readers can use promo code RS2023 at checkout to slash $20 off orders of $200 or more.

Buy Jonas Brothers Tickets at Vivid Seats Trending CNN Is Hosting a Town Hall for a Guy Who Tried to Get Me Killed Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Smoking Weed, Staying Married, and Bitching With Larry David ‘I Don’t Think He Can Get Elected’: GOP Senator Slams Trump After Sexual Abuse Verdict Dianna Agron Has Come a Long Way From ‘Glee’

Following 2019’s Happiness Begins, the trio’s latest full-length project features singles like “Wings” and “Waffle House.”

Amazon

Buy The Album [LP] $23.45

“Growing up, we would go to Waffle House after shows, and it became our sanctuary,” the trio previously shared in a statement about the latest single from The Album. “It was the place we dreamt up ideas, the place where we worked through our problems together, and the place where we finally realized we could find our way through anything as long as we came together.”

Read on for a complete list of the upcoming Jonas Brothers tour dates.

Jonas Brothers The Tour Dates, Schedule

Aug. 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Aug. 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Aug. 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Aug. 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Aug. 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Aug. 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sept. 1 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair

Sept. 3 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sept. 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sept. 8 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Sept. 11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sept. 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sept. 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Sept. 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sept. 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Sept. 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sept. 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Oct. 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Oct. 3 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Oct. 5 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Oct. 7 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Oct. 9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Oct. 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Oct. 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Oct. 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center