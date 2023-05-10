The Jonas Brothers Are Back: Here’s Where to Find Concert Tickets Online
It’s a hell of a good week to be a Jonas Brothers fan. The band returns May 12 with their new album, simply titled The Album. But before the new project finds its way into your headphones, fans can now soon score tickets online to the trio’s upcoming concert slate, dubbed as The Tour.
Kicking off this summer, the multi-city trek spans 35 dates across North America, including an opening night at Yankee Stadium in New York City in August, and wrapping up this October in Miami, Florida. The upcoming tour is being billed as a trip through “five albums, one night” on the Jonas Brothers’ website.
Fans can now get presale tickets on Ticketmaster, and general onsale starts on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. Ticket resale sites like Vivid Seats are a good place to check for sold-out or discounted tickets, and Rolling Stone readers can use promo code RS2023 at checkout to slash $20 off orders of $200 or more.
Following 2019’s Happiness Begins, the trio’s latest full-length project features singles like “Wings” and “Waffle House.”
“Growing up, we would go to Waffle House after shows, and it became our sanctuary,” the trio previously shared in a statement about the latest single from The Album. “It was the place we dreamt up ideas, the place where we worked through our problems together, and the place where we finally realized we could find our way through anything as long as we came together.”
Read on for a complete list of the upcoming Jonas Brothers tour dates.
Jonas Brothers The Tour Dates, Schedule
Aug. 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
Aug. 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
Aug. 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Aug. 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Aug. 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Aug. 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Aug. 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Sept. 1 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair
Sept. 3 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sept. 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Sept. 8 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium
Sept. 11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Sept. 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sept. 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Sept. 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sept. 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sept. 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Sept. 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sept. 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Oct. 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Oct. 3 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Oct. 5 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Oct. 7 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Oct. 9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Oct. 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Oct. 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Oct. 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
