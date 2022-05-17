‘Harry’s House:’ Where to Buy Every Edition of Harry Styles’ New Album Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s almost time to enter Harry’s House. Almost a month after Harry Styles headlined Coachella for the first time, the Grammy winner’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Fine Line drops Friday, May 20.

“To me, it’s everything that I’ve wanted to make, really, in like a lot of ways” Styles told Zane Lowe in their recent Apple Music interview.

In the interview, Styles explains he wrote and recorded his third album over multiple sessions and locations, including Los Angeles and England.

“Throughout the album, Styles’ singing is as conversational as his lyrics, making romance feel like a hopeful, at times fragile, dialogue between equals,” Rolling Stone‘s Jon Dolan writes in our Harry’s House album review. “It makes sense that Harry’s House is coming out just as summer bar-patio season is kicking into full swing. This is a Santa Ana summer breeze of a record.”

Related: How to Buy Harry Styles Concert Tickets Online

Later this summer, Styles will take the Harry’s House songs on the road in support of the new album. The Love on Tour 2022 schedule, which kicks off in August, includes stops in Toronto, Madison Square Garden in New York City, Austin, Chicago, and wraps up in Los Angeles.

Madi Diaz, Blood Orange, Gabriels, Jessie Ware, and Ben Harper, who plays on Harry’s House track “Boyfriends,” will make appearances throughout the tour. Tickets go on sale May 26.

Styles will release Harry’s House on all of the major streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. But fans can still score physical copies of the album, too, from Styles’ online shop to other retailers.

Related: Every Harry Styles Song Ranked

The “As It Was” singer opened up pre-orders for Harry’s House on his site earlier this season. Pre-orders included everything from exclusive vinyl editions in sea glass green, to deluxe editions and box sets featuring a tee and cassette tape. But now, much of the inventory on Styles’ site appears to be sold out for the time being, though you can already find some of the deluxe editions and box sets selling on eBay. However, fans can still order Harry’s House on vinyl, CD, and as a digital download on Styles’ site.

Ahead of Styles’ album release, here’s everywhere else you can buy the official editions of Harry’s House online, from CDs to special-edition vinyl releases.

1. Harry’s House Vinyl

Amazon

Harry’s House is available to stream on Amazon Music, but you can also collect it on vinyl through the online retailer. And even though it hasn’t even been released yet, it’s already a No. 1 bestseller.

Buy: 'Harry's House' Vinyl at $31.99

2. Harry’s House CD

Amazon

Fans who want to own Harry’s House on CD can find copies at most major outlets, including on Styles’ site, on Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

Buy: 'Harry's House' CD at $10.97

3. Harry’s House (Target Exclusive, Yellow Vinyl)

Amazon

You can also get Harry’s House on special-edition vinyl. One of the most coveted vinyl versions is this Harry’s House Target exclusive, which comes in translucent yellow.

Buy: 'Harry's House' Target Exclusive at $35.99

4. Harry’s House, CD and Vinyl

Walmart

Another place you can find vinyl editions of Harry’s House online? Walmart has both records and CD editions of the upcoming album available to purchase online ahead of the release date.

Buy: 'Harry's House' Vinyl at $31.97